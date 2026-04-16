A charity which stands up for people with a learning disability is encouraging people to get moving and raise funds this June.
Mencap is encouraging people to walk, wheel or run for its One Big Walk during Learning Disability Week from June 15-21.
The aim of the fundraiser is to raise awareness and funds for the 1.5 million people in the UK with a learning disability.
People with a learning disability still face huge and unacceptable inequalities.
Many experience social isolation, and shockingly, die nearly 20 years younger than the general population.
Money raised through One Big Walk will help power Mencap’s campaigning to tackle stigma and build a fairer, more inclusive society.
How can people get involved?
There are three challenges to take part in:
· Walking, wheeling or running 1.5 miles every day
· Organising one 15-mile walk
Kat Newstead, community fundraising specialist at Mencap said: “This year, One Big Walk returns during Learning Disability Week to celebrate visibility, inclusion and community. We want everyone to get involved and help ensure people with a learning disability are truly seen, heard and valued.
“One Big Walk is designed for everyone, and there are so many ways to get involved whether you’re organising your own challenge or taking part in a way that suits you. If you use a wheelchair or find walking difficult, just get in touch with our team and we’ll be on hand to support you to take part in whatever way works best for you.
“This year will also be the first time Mencap’s One Big Walk goes live on TikTok and we couldn’t be more excited! It’s a brilliant new way for people to get involved from home, at school, at work or wherever they feel most comfortable. We want to see everyone joining in, sharing their challenge and helping us turn Learning Disability Week into something to remember.
“Every penny raised will help Mencap change lives, break down stigma and support people with a learning disability to live life to the full. Together, we can make this our biggest and brightest One Big Walk yet.”
A learning disability is a reduced intellectual ability which affects someone for their whole life. Typically, people with a learning disability need more time to learn and process information. They may need extra support to develop skills, complete tasks and interact with others, or they may have more complex needs requiring round-the clock care. The level of support needed is different for everyone and may change during a person’s lifetime.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.