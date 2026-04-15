Staying safe on the moor was the theme of a pop up day on Dartmoor at Easter when local moorland rescuers met members of the public and told them about their work.
Dartmoor National Park rangers joined Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team (DSRT) Tavistock members for the event on Easter Sunday at Pork Hill car park, near Tavistock. The annual event is run in conjunction with the national park outreach team.
Mike Sherry, DSRT fundraising officer, said: “Although a chilly day with showers, attendance was good and many visitors, some from abroad, came to chat with team members about all aspects of the emergency work carried out by the charity and to seek personal safety advice when on the moor.”
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