A grieving mum and dad are preparing to take part in a poignant desert trek in memory of their daughter as they mark five years since her death.
Michael and Debbie Hollinson, of Tavistock, are taking part in a Sahara Desert 100- kilometre trek, in memory of their youngest daughter Darcy, 17, who they lost to suicide five years ago this month. They are raising funds for PAPYRUS, the charity dedicated to preventing young suicide and supporting young people in crisis.
They are asking others to join the November trek or to donate to the £100,000 appeal.
They said the trek represented a chance to “turn grief into something that might help others”.
For Michael, returning to North Africa will be especially poignant. The last holiday Darcy took with him was on her sixteenth birthday with a hot air balloon ride in Morocco.
The couple said: “The desert tells a story. It is vast, silent and unforgiving. Every step takes effort. Every dune feels endless. And for many young people, mental health can feel the same, a lonely, punishing landscape, with no visible way out.”
They added: “Five years ago, our world stopped. Darcy, our bright, spirited, endlessly curious daughter, died by suicide.
“Darcy was just starting, had offers of university places, was ambitious and brightened every room she entered. In the years since, time has moved on for everyone else, but in so many ways, Darcy's time has stood still.
“This spring, as we mark the fifth anniversary of her death, we are sharing our story for Darcy, for the young people who are struggling right now, and because we believe that talking saves lives.”
Darcy was full of ideas and full of life. She had multiple offers of university places, “yet tragically, none of those ideas will ever come to anything.”
The couple have watched Darcy’s friends’ lives progress: “But it is bittersweet, a word that hardly scratches the surface of the emotions involved. We wish we were watching Darcy do the same. Her time essentially stood still while the world carried on turning.”
Darcy’s mental health was harmed by the pandemic, due to social isolation.
“This time of year is especially difficult for us. Spring is a wonderful season. Nature comes out of its slumber, new life appears, but for us it is the hardest time of the year. For three months, we run the gauntlet of thoughts and memories. April brings the anniversary of losing our girl. May brings the anniversary of laying her to rest. Then June, Darcy’s birthday,” say her parents.
A magnolia tree they planted in 2021 in memory of Darcy has blossomed for the first time this year: “It is both beautiful and heartbreaking and a living reminder of everything Darcy was and everything she will never get to be.”
For more details of their challenge and to donate go to: Team Darcy – 100km Across the Sahara Desert is fundraising for PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice, please contact PAPYRUS HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141, text 88247 or email [email protected]
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