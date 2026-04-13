Plans for Plymouth’s second community diagnostics centre to be built on the Colin Campbell Court car park in the city’s West End have been formally submitted.
The four-storey building, designed to complement the services provided in the main centre, which opens on June 23, will mean the removal of 78 car parking spaces in the 156-space city centre site.
Part of the regeneration of one of the city’s most deprived neighbourhoods, CDC2 will incorporate an additional MRI scanner, DEXA scanning to detect osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions, ultrasound, and cancer care pathway consult exam rooms, providing diagnostic care closer to the community.
Both centres will relieve pressure on Derriford and will increase footfall in an area where there is a below average uptake of healthcare facilities.
The £25 million main diagnostics centre CDC1 will see around 330 patients a day once fully operational with 91,600 imaging tests carried out each year by a 190-strong workforce.
CDC2 will be smaller but situated next to the larger facility and Plymouth City Council, which is donating the land to the NHS, is hoping some GP surgeries can also be located there.
Whilst patients and staff are expected to make use of the Colin Campbell Court pay and display car park, the plan is being promoted as a “car free development” with those with “limited access to alternatives” encouraged to park in the Western Approach (car park) across the road. A drop off point will be provided on site for those with mobility needs. There will also be five disabled parking slots.
Colin Campbell Court car park could all disappear in the future as the brownfield site is listed as a redevelopment site in the local plan.
A planning application was submitted and approved in 2006 for a mixed-use scheme to provide retail, leisure, healthcare and 159 homes but permission for this scheme has now expired.
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust is currently consulting the public on its latest plans. Take part at www.plymouthhospitals.nhs.uk
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