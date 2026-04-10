The endangered tradition of church organ music is being highlighted with a free recital celebrating its beauty and historical reverence in Tavistock
A free lunchtime recital at Tavistock United Reformed Church on Saturday, April 25 will shine a spotlight on Britain’s most treasured music traditions.
Local organist Bernadette Bishop will present a recital celebrating the richness and versatility of the pipe organ at a time when its future is under growing threat.
Fewer than 15,000 pipe organs survive are now thought to survive in the UK and only around half of those remain playable.
Of those still functioning, just a fraction are in regular use and this number could halve again within a decade. Pipe organs could, therefore, disappear from everyday church life within 50 years.
The reasons for this are are complex and often interconnected, Tavistock United Reformed Church minister the Rev Robert Weston explained.
Around 400 churches close each year, sometimes the pipe organ will be removed, sometimes an alternative home cannot be found. Financial pressures on congregations mean that pipe organ maintenance is frequently deferred, while specialist pipe organ builders and repairers are becoming increasingly hard to find. As a result, instruments are falling silent at an alarming rate, with several reportedly being scrapped or abandoned every week.
Against this backdrop, Bernadette Bishop’s recital offers both a celebration and a call to action.
The programme will showcase the expressive range of the pipe organ – from quiet, reflective passages to full, resonant grandeur – demonstrating why it has long been known as the “king of instruments.”
“This recital is about more than appreciating live music,” said the Rev Rob. “It is about keeping a living tradition alive. Every time an organ is played, it reminds us of the extraordinary craftsmanship, history and community life bound up in these instruments. We are able to offer this series of pipe organ recitals thanks to a generous legacy from Thelma and Tony Newell, former members of our congregation.”
Events such as this are increasingly important in sustaining public awareness and appreciation. With many organs now rarely heard outside major cathedrals or concert halls, local performances play a vital role in reconnecting communities with their musical heritage.
The recital at Tavistock United Reformed Church begins at 1pm and lasts an hour. All are warmly invited to attend.
“Whether you are a lifelong enthusiast or simply curious to experience the sound of a pipe organ in an intimate setting, this promises to be a memorable evening. Entrance is free and there will be a collection for the nominated charity, Christian Aid,” added the minister.
“As the national conversation grows louder about the future of Britain’s pipe organs, this event offers a timely reminder: these amazing instruments are not relics of the past, but voices that still deserve to be heard.”
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