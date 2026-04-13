Wetherspoon has requested a variation to its premises licence at The Queen’s Head in Tavistock to extend opening hours, and late-night food and alcohol availability.
The application proposes changes to its current Thursday to Saturday conditions on the licence, which, if approved, could see the pub’s opening hours extended to 07:00-01:30, late-night refreshment available between 23:00 and 01:00, and alcohol served on and off the premises between 09:00 and 01:00.
The pub is currently open from 07:00 to 00:00 from Thursdays to Saturday and serves food until 23:00.
Anyone wishing to comment should do so in writing to The Licensing Department, West Devon Borough Council, Kilworthy House, Drake Road, Tavistock, PL19 0BZ or email [email protected]. Comments must be received by April 28.
A copy of the application can be viewed at the licensing authority’s address by appointment.
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