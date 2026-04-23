Councillor for Buckland Monachorum and chair of the committee Ric Cheadle said: “I’m very concerned about anything that would damage a town centre. We have seen over the last 20 years changes, and some town centres have ceased to be town centres because there’s so little of interest in them, people don’t come. The majority of people supporting this application said they supported it because they would no longer have to go into Okehampton for their shopping.”