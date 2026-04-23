Some Okehampton residents have branded West Devon Borough Council’s decision this week to refuse planning permission for a new out-of-town Lidl “disgraceful” and “very disappointing.”
Following Tuesday’s decision, some members of the public took to social media to challenge the council’s claim that the new supermarket could damage the town centre. Members of the Development Management Committee, which is responsible for approving planning applications, had raised concerns that the store’s proposed location could negatively impact businesses in the town centre by reducing footfall and linked shopping trips.
Councillor for Buckland Monachorum and chair of the committee Ric Cheadle said: “I’m very concerned about anything that would damage a town centre. We have seen over the last 20 years changes, and some town centres have ceased to be town centres because there’s so little of interest in them, people don’t come. The majority of people supporting this application said they supported it because they would no longer have to go into Okehampton for their shopping.”
However, residents have argued many already shop outside Okehampton to avoid “horrendous” congestion in the centre. Instead, some choose to do their weekly shop in Crediton, Launceston or Exeter, but would have considered shopping locally at the proposed Lidl store, which was planned for the eastern end of Exeter Road.
The decision has also put the council at odds with others who have argued that councillors have failed their democratic duty to represent the wishes of the residents in their ward. But, as councillors were reminded during the meeting, they must base their decision on the local planning policy, which prioritises the town centre’s economy, rather than residents’ wishes.
Based on policy, the planning officer recommended that the council refuse planning permission due to concerns about a significant adverse impact on the vitality and viability of Okehampton town centre, highway safety risks near the A30 junction, the loss of a locally significant lowland meadow, insufficient drainage information, and the effect on the Dartmoor landscape.
A Lidl spokesperson said: “We are naturally disappointed that West Devon Council’s Development Management Committee has refused the application to deliver a bigger and better Lidl foodstore off Exeter Road. Throughout this process, the local community has been clearly in favour of relocating so we can deliver a modern and enhanced food store.
“We share their frustration, but would like to thank the many hundreds of people who have supported our plans to date. We will now consider our options and next steps.”
A minority of residents have supported the council’s decision.
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