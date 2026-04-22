A former RAF air cadet from 2443 (Okehampton) Squadron has graduated as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps after completing officer training.
Joe Manners, formerly a cadet warrant officer, recently completed 44 weeks of training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He will now attend RAF Shawbury in Shropshire, the main centre for joint helicopter training in the UK and home to No. 1 Flying Training School. The school trains aircrew for the Royal Navy, Army, and Royal Air Force. After completing his training, Joe will be assigned to fly either the Wildcat or Apache helicopter.
At a recent visit to 2443 Squadron, Joe presented badges of rank and shooting achievement badges for marksmanship skills to seven cadets.
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