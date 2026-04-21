GREAT Western Railway (GWR) has announced that rail services between Okehampton and Crediton have been suspended after a deer hit a train, resulting in 500 litres of diesel being spilled on the track.
The incident took place on Tuesday, April 21.
GWR said that the fuel was spilt at Okehampton Station after a diesel cap was knocked off during the collision.
It added that the line cannot be reopened until the Environment Agency has investigated the level of pollution.
A replacement bus service has been organised but disruption is expected until the end of the day and possibly on Wednesday, April 22.
Rail passengers are advised to check their journey at gwr.com/check and follow on social media for updates.
Further updates as we have them.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.