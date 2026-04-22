Rail services between Okehampton and Crediton have resumed this morning (April 22) after a section of the line was closed last night when a deer hit a train.
Trains from Exeter Central and Okehampton resumed at 9:34am and trains from Okehampton to Exeter Central are expected to restart at 10:23am.
Great Western Railway said a diesel cap was knocked off during the collision causing 500 litres of fuel to spill on the track near Okehampton Station.
James McGahey, the parkkeeper at Simmons Park, informed residents on social media that some of the fuel had also entered the river at Fatherford and flowed downstream. He advised residents to avoid the river in the park for the next few days or until the sheen on the water had dispersed.
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