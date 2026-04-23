Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a 39-year-old man who is wanted in connection to a report of stalking and breach of court bail.
Andrew Dickerson was last known to be in the Tavistock area, but he also has links to the Liskeard and Plymouth areas. He has access to a silver VW Golf, registration number ML02 VXY.
He is described as a white male, of medium build and around 6ft tall. He has brown short hair, a brown beard and blue eyes. He speaks with a West Country accent.
If you have seen Dickerson, or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him and call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 110 of 13 April.
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