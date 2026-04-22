National Trust property Cotehele now has electric vehicle charging bays, the first of the trust’s historic properties in Cornwall to do so.
Eight new electric vehicle charging bays have recently been installed in the main car park at the historic house in the Tamar Valley.
The new chargers, installed in partnership with RAW Charging, mark a step forward in supporting sustainable travel to the site.
Visitors will be able to charge their vehicles while they explore the house, gardens and estate.
The installation is part of the National Trust’s ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions and enabling low-carbon travel to its visitor attractions and open spaces,
The Cotehele estate is open daily from dawn to dusk, with the garden open from 10am each day.
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