The 2026 cricket season is just around the corner. However, before the players at Whitchurch Wayfarers Cricket Club can think about leather on willow they have set themselves an epic fundraising challenge.
Over the coming weekend, starting at 6pm tomorrow, Friday, April 24, they will be taking in turns to pedal from Whitchurch to the ‘home of cricket’ Lord’s in London, ‘visiting’ Taunton and the major test venues along the way, a total distance of 570 miles.
Players will be ‘rotating’ in hour-long shifts for 48 hours through to 6pm on Sunday on a static bike in the clubhouse.
The challenge is the bright idea of club development officer Kenny MacKenzie to kickstart a season of fundraising towards the club’s plans to build their clubhouse extension.
Kenny said: "I wanted to do something that got all the club involved and really provided a boost for the start of the season. We are aiming to raise £5,000 just through the cycling and then have plenty more social events to come during the season.”
The first match at Whitchurch is the ‘Burnt Balls’ trophy between landlords Whitchurch and tenants Elephants Nest on Sunday (April 26) at 1pm.
The club is urging everyone to come along and support the riders during their epic effort throughout the weekend.
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