A recently published romantic novel, set in wartime Plymouth and Tavistock, has been shortlisted for a prestigious fiction award.
Tania Crosse, author of the Devonshire historical saga, has announced that the latest book in the series, ‘The Butterfly Girl’, has been selected as a finalist in the Saga Romance Award category of the Romantic Novelists’ Association Awards 2026. This marks her second nomination, as she previously won the award in 2020.
She said: “It’s a huge honour just to be nominated. It’s the pinnacle of the awards in romantic fiction in the country,” adding that the nomination felt particularly meaningful for her as it was readers who had chosen the finalists from over 500 entries. The ceremony will take place on May 18 at Leonardo Royal Hotel in London.
‘The Butterfly Girl’ is the eleventh book in the series and tells the story of a World War Two nurse during the Plymouth Blitz. The novel also portrays Tavistock’s role in the war when the town became a base for American soldiers in the 29th Infantry Division of the US Army as they prepared for the D-Day landings.
During their wartime stay, the soldiers became an integral part of Tavistock life, getting vehicles serviced at Matthew’s Garage on Duke Street, playing baseball in the Meadows, and drinking at the White Hart pub on Brook Street. They even had a social club on West Street and caught the eye of some of the local girls; over 40 became GI Brides.
In May 1944, they left Tavistock for Omaha Beach on the Normandy coast, making a final procession down Whitchurch Road, Abbey Bridge and Plymouth Road and past the Drake statue, watched by a sombre crowd. Sadly, many in the 29th Infantry Division were among the first to land on the beach and sustained heavy casualties.
However, Tavistock’s involvement in the war extended beyond this. In April 1944, the town hosted a meeting between Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force, and Gen. Sir Bernard Montgomery, the Commander-in-Chief of the Allied Ground Forces, at Abbotsfield Hall.
Though part of a series, ‘The Butterfly Girl’ works as a standalone novel, and the books do not need to be read in order. However, Tania added that those who choose to read them in order may spot links that could otherwise go unnoticed.
Tania began her career with ‘Morwellham’s Child’ - republished five years ago as ‘The Harbour Master’s Daughter’ – written to raise funds for Morwellham Quay, which was run by the Morwellham and Tamar Valley Trust at the time. Her love of Devon and Dartmoor led her to continue writing stories set in the area.
The Romantic Novelists’ Association was set up in 1960 to celebrate and promote romantic fiction. The organisation hosts events across the UK, organises the UK’s leading awards for excellence in romantic fiction and hosts workshops, talks, networking events and a three-day annual conference.
It is a professional body for writers but also welcomes publishing professionals, booksellers, book reviewers and writers in other media as associate members. The organisation currently has around 1,000 members.
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