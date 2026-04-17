Music and arts fans are invited to join in three weeks of choral and orchestral performances in Tavistock.
The town is set to come alive with music and the arts this spring as the Tavistock Festival 2026 shares an exciting programme of lunchtime and evening events, including comedy and paintings.
The largely free events in the town centre run from Saturday, April 25, to Saturday, May 16, showcasing performance and visual arts talent in the South West.
There is a wealth of choral music this year with Mount Kelly Choral Society (celebrating its half century) and with the Exeter Festival Chorus, opening the festival at the town hall. They will perform the poignant and beautiful Pergolesi Stabat Mater, with Handel’s Coronation Anthems, including the “Zadok the Priest”.
Local choirs Tapestry Choir and Vocal Harem, will be performing a wide range of styles including more popular genres.
Helen Porter and the Big Jazz Choir, from Calstock, are performing a new work composed by Helen Porter called “Small Wonders”, set in the year of the pandemic.
The Greenwood Consort will add a Baroque dimension with music of Telemann called ‘Pure Joy!’ Award-winning young choristers of Mount Kelly Chamber Choir will perform anything from Bach to Billie Eilish.
Orchestral music fans will enjoy the North Devon Sinfonia showcasing Berlioz’ Symphonie Fantastique and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture. Contrasting will be chamber music solos with Viva Boyer (piano), Nina Savicevic (piano) and Dr Sean Sweeney (organ).
Henry Normal and Jan Brierton appear in the town hall with jokes, stories and poetry, while visual artists will exhibit in the Bedford Hotel.
A festival spokesman said: “There should be something for everyone. Many of the events are free entry.
“Join us in celebrating glorious music for the soul, laughter, poetry and wonderful art to enrich our lives and lift our spirits.
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