A fish seller has become the latest victim of rising fuel prises due to the war in Iran.
Although the Devon and Cornwall Fish Company is continuing to trade healthily, it is reducing costs, including those of distribution and fishing.
The company held its last weekly Friday Tavistock market stall in Bedford Square today, April 24, forced to close down by transport and fishing boat fuel and other costs.
The firm, which only came to Tavistock in 2023, has done well until now and says the decision was hard to make due to its many loyal customers, but cannot keep prices low enough for them without making it uneconomic.
The owners described the move as ‘a very tough decision to make’, adding that they have ‘greatly valued the support and regular custom’ from the Tavistock community.
Trudie Rutherford,, company spokesman, said: “Due to increasing fuel prices and higher costs from fishermen, the business is finding it increasingly difficult to keep prices low for customers.
“As a result the decision has been made to cease trading at the market.
“We have thoroughly enjoyed serving our customers each week and would like to thank everyone for their continued support of our business.”
The company continues to branch out from its North Devon home and is instead, setting up a Bude stall, needing less fuel.
The company set up in Tavistock, occupying the former stall of locally renowned Dan the Fisherman following his retirement.
It aimed to provide the ‘best quality locally caught and landed fish’ from North Devon, keeping the local fishermen in trade and providing the very best of what the local waters have to offer. They supply the general public and wholesale customers.
However, since then, there has been competition from a new shop selling fresh fish outlet in the town centre. This has made trading even more difficult.
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