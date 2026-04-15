A Tavistock dental practice has submitted a planning application to expand its facilities, including improved staff accommodation and additional surgeries.
Dartmoor Dental on West Street has sought permission to carry out internal works on the listed building to create new office accommodation, a kitchen, and a staffroom. The plan also includes the construction of male and female changing rooms, a new men’s toilet, and extra dental surgeries.
The planning application (0838/26/LBC) includes proposals to repair the building’s 19th-century wooden veranda, to improve the side entrance, which is used as the practice's main entrance, and to install solar panels on the roof and in the garages.
The practice said that the work will provide “much-needed medical services dealing with both National Health and private patients.”
In March 2022, West Devon Borough Council granted planning permission for a change of use for the building’s first floor from residential to business use as part of the dental practice, along with other internal refurbishments and amendments.
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