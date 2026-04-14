A second round of funding for community buildings in West Devon is now open, and West Devon Borough Council is encouraging organisations to apply.
The borough council’s Community Halls Capital Grant Fund reopened on April 7 and is offering capital funding for village halls and community centres to help improve, modernise and future-proof their facilities.
Grants are available for one-off capital projects that enhance the building's long-term sustainability, such as essential building works, upgrades to key facilities, or improvements that increase accessibility and usability.
Cllr Jane Elliott, lead member for community wellbeing, said: “Our village halls and community centres are a vital hub for local life, bringing people together and supporting a wide range of activities.
“This funding provides an important opportunity for organisations to secure support for essential improvements. As demand is expected to be high, I would strongly encourage applicants to read the eligibility criteria carefully and submit well-prepared applications.”
The first round of funding, awarded last year, supported a range of projects across the borough, including the preservation of the Long Room at the Drewe Arms pub in Drewsteignton, which was facing multiple issues, such as extensive damp. Milton Abbot Village Hall also received funding for new flooring and a kitchen to meet statutory requirements and host a wider range of community activities. Sheepstor Village Hall was awarded funding to install solar panels to reduce running costs and ensure the hall can continue to be used during the winter months, when heating costs are higher.
Yelverton War Memorial Hall, Lewdown Victory Hall, Walkhampton Memorial Hall, Stowford Village Hall and Belstone Village Hall have also received funding.
Applications will be accepted until midnight on May 12. For further information and to apply, visit https://www.westdevon.gov.uk/community-grants-and-funding/community-halls-capital-grant-fund.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.