The first round of funding, awarded last year, supported a range of projects across the borough, including the preservation of the Long Room at the Drewe Arms pub in Drewsteignton, which was facing multiple issues, such as extensive damp. Milton Abbot Village Hall also received funding for new flooring and a kitchen to meet statutory requirements and host a wider range of community activities. Sheepstor Village Hall was awarded funding to install solar panels to reduce running costs and ensure the hall can continue to be used during the winter months, when heating costs are higher.