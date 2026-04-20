OKEHAMPTON Running Club had members in attendance to take on South West Water’s Roadford Reservoir Run, in support of Devon Air Ambulance Trust.
Taking place on Sunday, April 19, Roadford offers some lovely trails in a picturesque setting especially when basking in sunshine too.
Mary Roberts and Claire Sprague ran the 5k course with Mary finishing as second female in 28:00 with Claire home next in 35:31.
Pearl Barnes, Chris Fulford-Brown and Emilie Porter ran the 10k course. Pearl was first ORC home in 1:04:12 followed by Chris in 1:14:29 (having run some extra distance due to some confusion over course marking) and Emilie in 1:17:38 (her first ever race- well done!)
Going back in time and Tuesday evening (Apr 14) saw the start of the Run Exe 5k Summer Series by City Runs.
Based at Exwick in Exeter, this popular series offers six races between April and September over a flat tarmac two lap course.
ORC Junior Sophie Casavieille-Lacaze put in another strong performance to finish in 20:46 followed by an equally strong performance by Paul Evison finishing as 2nd V70 in 23:58.
On Saturday, Claire Watkins was in Cornwall for Bys Vyken Events Run Like Hell. This is a 13km out and back trail race along the beautiful, rugged cliffs of North Cornwall.
Starting at Hell’s Mouth the runners head out to Portreath, with one or two hills and steps along the way, before making their turn and racing back to hell. After a fun morning running in the sunshine with lots of Cornish support, Claire finished as first female in 1hr12.
Saturday morning also saw the start of the Climb South West’s Devon Coast to Coast races. A full 112-mile ultramarathon following the Two Moors Way is offered alongside three shorter races along sections of the full route.
All courses require self-navigation and, although waymarked, this does not mean the route is always obvious, especially for those crossing fields at night.
Claire Thompson and Shaun Fryett ran the first 75k of the full route crossing Dartmoor between Wembury and Chagford. After sustaining an injury, Claire was forced to retire at Ivybridge; we wish her a speedy recovery. Shaun had a great run finishing 3rd overall in 9hrs24.
Claire Grubb, Ian Duffield, Ian Ripper, Deane Andrew and Charlie Temperley took on the 112-mile challenge. Starting from Wembury, the route crosses both Dartmoor and Exmoor before arriving at Lynmouth.
Charlie and Deane were forced to retire at Scorriton and Morchard Bishop having covered 68k and 107k; still impressive achievements of which they should be proud. Claire finished as fourth female in 31hrs04 followed by Ian R in 32hrs06 and Ian D in 32hrs27.
Izzi Davison and Rob Gooding had to wait until 9pm (and darkness!) to start their run of the final 100k of the full route crossing Exmoor between Chagford and Lynmouth. Izzi really enjoyed running through the night and finished as first female in 18hrs04 with Rob not far behind in 18hrs56.
On Sunday morning, Peter Roissetter joined the remaining Coast to Coast runners on the course for Exmoor in a Day; a marathon between West Anstey and Lynmouth. Peter had a great run finishing in 6hrs31.
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