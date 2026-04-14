ALREADY-relegated Tavistock AFC were beaten 3-0 at home on Saturday, April 11.
The Lambs are cut adrift at the foot of the Southern League South and it is all about playing for pride now, while also getting ready for their return to step-five football.
Their visitors at Langsford Park on the weekend were Swindon Supermarine, a side sitting mid-table without promotion or relegation to worry about really.
In front of just 60 people (according to the league website), Frankie Monk got the ball rolling for the away side just after the half-hour mark.
Brad Hooper made it 2-0 shortly after and then Monk’s second-half goal put the result beyond any reasonable doubt.
It isn’t all doom and gloom for Tavistock though as Tom Chastey, Rhys Lindsell and prolific goalscorer Jack Crago have all signed contracts for next season, in that order.
These announcements (and others) have been met with some scepticism regarding the finances on social media and on Monday, April 13, the club chairman released a statement addressing “some vicious and quite spiteful comments” directed at the manager.
He wrote, “Our first team Manager, Steve Tully has in no way applied for or even intimated that he has any interest in joining another club.
“Steve has fully committed himself to Tavistock Football Club.
“The reason for the delay in the Supporters Forum was very simply down to him wanting to give you a full account at the end of the season, especially as preparations for next season are well underway.
“Please show him and the team your full support.”
Tully’s side have three league games remaining at the time of writing.
They host Shaftesbury tomorrow night (Weds 15) before Hartpury come to town on Saturday. The final fixture takes them to Willand Rovers on Saturday, April 25.
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