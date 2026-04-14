REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
Wellington 13 Okehampton RFC 17
OKEHAMPTON RFC 1st XV eventually prevailed in this last league game of the season although it’s a match that won’t live long in anyone’s memory, reports Adam Holliday.
Wellington, already relegated and without a win all season, pushed Okes close.
The visitors however travelled with a heavily depleted side, missing a host of regulars, particularly in their back line, due to injuries and a stag weekend.
Playing slightly against a strong cold crosswind and with the slope, Okehampton’s scrum dominated the first half but was strangely on the receiving end in the second 40. The match was scrappy and at times ill-tempered as both sides struggled to get to grips with the referee’s interpretations, particularly at the breakdown.
Wellington took the lead after some lax Oke defence, but the visitors soon responded to lead with a try from hooker Jack Rutley, which in the absence of any recognise kicker, he converted himself.
For the rest of this half of little quality, Okes set up camp in the hosts 22, only to butcher several opportunities before lock Brad Curtis eventually barged his way over for a 12-5 halftime lead to the visitors.
Playing in Wellington’s pink reserve kit after failing to bring their own correct kit, the Okes started the second half poorly and Wellington soon took advantage.
The hosts scored out wide as Okes makeshift backline was unpicked. The conversion was soon followed by a penalty kick for a high-tackle to give the home side a lead at 13-12.
Entering the last quarter, Okehampton had hardly got out of their own half in the second period.
Eventually they managed to string a few phases together and when a penalty was awarded, number eight Saul Holliday took a quick tap to himself before beating several defenders to cross for the Okes third try. Unsurprisingly the conversion was awry but the Okes had a lead to hang onto.
The home side searched for a winning score and they would have got it but for a last-ditch tackle from winger Oscar Bridger.
Ultimately, Okes did hold out for the win but failed to get the try bonus point that may have given them a home playoff fixture.
Next week sees the Okes travel to Wadebridge for their playoff encounter, knowing they will need to play a lot better. Your support, as always, would be greatly appreciated.
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