COUNTIES THREE NORTH & EAST
North Tawton RFC 21 SIDMOUTH 2nd XV 19
FOR the second time in the last three matches, North Tawton pulled off another last-minute, last kick of the game victory, writes Chris Phare.
Having got off to their normal sluggish start and giving high-flying Sidmouth a 14-nil lead with only 20 minutes gone, it looked like it was going to be a long afternoon for the home side.
Things went from bad to worse for the hosts who then suffered an injury, Mike Youngers entering the fray and making some big tackles straight away.
Cam Rickerby forced his way over for the Tawts’ first point, Liam Pyle adding the extras.
Now with their tails up, North Tawton’s renewed vigour was growing and the ever-physical Youngers crossed for another score, levelling it up at 14 points apiece.
A yellow card for James Miller at the start of the second half was a setback for the Tawts and their visitors then added a third try moments later. The missed conversion would prove to be crucial.
Hanging in there and not panicking, North Tawton pushed forward once more, looking to attack Sidmouth with real intent.
Really piling on the pressure, the Tawts couldn’t be kept out forever. With a mighty show of power and skill, Cam Rickerby went over under the posts for his second try of the afternoon.
Positioned perfectly, Pyle made it three out of three from the tee to secure another comeback win in the final knockings. As the final whistle went, North Tawton were confirmed as the victors despite being ahead for just a matter of seconds at the end there.
Next week, North Tawton RFC play their penultimate game of the season and what is their last home game, with Tiverton 2nd XV as their visitors.
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