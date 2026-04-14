TAVISTOCK RFC 1st XV remain in relegation no-man’s land following their 34-12 defeat away to play-off chasers Bideford.
Although Tavistock cannot finish in the bottom two, they might end-up third from bottom, which could plunge them into a play-off, if one is needed to balance divisional numbers.
The ‘if’ depends on who comes down from divisions higher up and what steps need to be taken to accommodate them at lower levels. The RFU only works out exact relegation numbers when it needs to equalise divisions for the following season.
Leigh Puttock, the Tavistock coach, said he was in the dark as far as the relegation issue is concerned.
“I have been told of three different scenarios so far,” said a mystified Puttock.
“It is ridiculous that clubs do not know what they have to do to be safe."
Tavistock have two games left – South Molton and champs-elect Devonport Services – to play their way out of danger.
Bideford were held to a 12-all scoreline in the first half and had to work hard after the interval to shoot clear.
“They only pulled away towards the end, but we had some really good periods,” said Puttock.
“The wind played a massive part in what was a tough game.”
Oscar Slater and Chris Watts were Tavistock’s try scorers. Watts added one conversion.
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