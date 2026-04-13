A TRIO of Bere Alston Trekkers took part in the Dartmoor Marathon which was making a comeback to the sporting calendar after a 30-year absence.
Jim Medhurst took full advantage of the near perfect conditions and was first Trekker home in a time of 3:34:46.
Kate Medhurst was next home with a new marathon distance PB of 4:28:28 and Keith Willcocks finished third fastest in his age group, crossing the line in 4:41:42.
In other Trekkers news, Kate Medhurst had a warmup race for Dartmoor taking part in the Reading Half Marathon.
The race route took runners around the Reading University campus which provided Kate with a trip down memory lane as she was previously a student there. The route then took runners around the town before finishing at the Madjeski Stadium the home of Reading FC.
Excellent weather and huge crowds helped to propel Kate to a new half-marathon distance PB by some four minutes finishing in 1:55:52.
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