Four women conquered the gym in a major competition to prove themselves among the the toughest athletes in Tavistock.
Lorna Norris, Dotty King, Laura Martin and Sarah Perry endured the KELTX gym competition at Westpoint Arena near on Saturday, April 4. The event is a doubles race of 7k total run distance, split into seven run intervals that alternate with seven fitness stations.
KELTX is a hybrid fitness race, a fast combination of running, cardio machines and functional fitness challenges. Competitors move through a structured course testing strength, endurance and teamwork.
The team completed a 2.5km static bike ride, 100 kettlebell swings at 16kg (20kg for professionals), a 1km ski, 100 reverse lunges with a 20kg pack, 1km row; 100 flat-chest burpees and 100 wall balls at 4kg (6kg for pros), with each station split between competitors.
The four started their training last November at the Pantheon Gym in Plymouth and VFT Fitness in Tavistock, under the watchful eye of coach Lorna Norris, who also had her own training to complete.
Taking part in the first doubles event was Dotty King and Laura Martin who finished in a time of one hour 35 minutes and 40 seconds. For the pros it was Lorna Norris and Sarah Perry who finished a fantastic time of one hour 14 minutes and 33 second, gaining them second place.
Dotty, who has also been training hard for a half marathon, said: “Training for the same goal was a big part and we supported each other.
“Lorna has two jobs, Laura has a baby and Sarah also works but we trained together weekly.”
Not one to be intimidated, despite being among the oldest competitors, Dotty completed it.
“Keeping going is the hardest bit, being against the clock but with adrenalin pumping our teams flew round,” she said.
“Keltx is not for the fainthearted, it takes a lot of training and dedication.”
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