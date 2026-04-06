AS USUAL, the Easter weekend was a quiet one for racing, although it got off to a busy start on Good Friday with eight Okehampton Running Club members heading to Exeter to take part in the ever-popular Fast Friday 10k.
This event is billed as an exhilarating 10km run along the beautiful River Exe and Exeter Quay. The fantastic route offers participants a traffic-free and fast-paced experience, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable run.
The ORCs put on a good show with some strong running. Gareth Espin was first home in a time of 38:58, closely followed by Jo Page in 39:17, second in her age category but also a PB for her and a club record.
Mark Peck followed in 41:27, Claudine Benstead in 42:20, first in her age category, Paul Evison 49:53, second in his age category, Kevin Harding 52:06, Kate Wilson 54:1 and Ben Wood, who was struggling on the day, in 1:02:14.
With limited races happening at the weekend, it was a good opportunity for the runners to take part in Parkrun. It was a bright day, and 16 members took part in the local Okehampton event with Molly Marvin gaining a PB of 23:06.
Another six headed off to the Eden Project Parkrun. One great thing about this event is runners are given free entry to the Eden Project!
The course starts by the ‘Banana’ coach and car parks and skirts the top of the crater before descending into two and two-thirds anti-clockwise laps which zigzag inside the crater, passing around the Core and in front of the Mediterranean and Rainforest Biomes.
Jo Page obviously wasn’t tired after her 10k the day before as she was placed third lady overall, first in her age group, and gained a course PB of 19:24. Keeley Phillips also got a course PB of 24:18 and was first in her age category. ORC junior Ruiri too gained a PB of 24:43.
Events on Easter Monday will be covered in next week’s report.
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