OKEHAMPTON Running Club members have been turning their hands to a number of different events, from canicross runs up to the marathons.
Starting on Easter Monday and Pearl Barnes completed the Yeovil Easter Bunny 10k in an unofficial time of 58:48. This race is organised by Yeovil Town Road Running Club and consists of a flat course around the villages of West Camel.
Moving forward and on Saturday, Sarah Rawlings and Keeley Phillips competed in Purple Geckos Twilight run, held at Roadford Lake. There were three distances to choose from (2.5k, 5k and 10k), all with the option of canicross.
Sarah finished as third female, in the 10k race, in an unofficial time of 59:53. Keeley competed in the canicross 5k, with her dog Axel, finishing in ninth, in Axel’s second ever race.
Elsewhere on the Saturday, Pearl was in action once more, this time completing the Steaming to the Coast trail marathon, organised by Channel Events.
This quirky event consists of a steam train ride from Minehead to Bishops Lydeard and then running back. The route climbs to and follows the Quantock Hills ridge, which undulates over Wills Neck, the highest point on the Quantocks.
Pearl said it was very difficult conditions with high winds, sleet, hail and some sun. Despite falling over at the 9-mile mark, Pearl still managed to come first in her category finishing in 5:49:38.
On Sunday, Claire Grubb took on the KVK, a two-lap course consisting of 15 miles and a total ascent of 1000m! The event is run by Freedom Racing and can be completed solo or as a pair.
Claire said it was a very well marshalled race with great support on the sidelines. She was grateful that despite it hailing five minutes before the start, it stayed dry during the race.
Claire finished in an unofficial time of 2:39:02, coming in as fourth lady.
Also on Sunday, Okehampton Running Club members were out in force at the Dartmoor Marathon, with six competing, a few marshalling and several there as supporters.
The marathon starts and finishes in the picturesque market town of Tavistock and winds its way through the breathtaking Dartmoor National Park. Unusually for Dartmoor it is a road-based route, with challenging hills and spectacular views.
All the runners were very grateful for all the support from their fellow ORCs who provided lots of cheers and smiley faces, which helped the runners get up the tough hills.
It was a very successful day for ORC, with all runners coming in with great times; Rob Kelly (3:00:23, 3rd overall, 1st V45), Chris Turner (3:02:09, 4th overall, 2nd senior), Jo Page (3:11:12, 1st lady, 1st FV40), Ian Duffield (3:54:31), Matt Grint (4:53:34) and Mary Roberts (4:55:31).
Okehampton Running Club boasts 150 members of all age and abilities who share a love for running.
They meet at the Pavilion in Simmons Park at 6:20 every Tuesday and Thursday with new members always welcome.
There are six groups for different abilities running each night, so there should be one to suit you. Each group is taken out by a qualified leader to help guide you in your training.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.