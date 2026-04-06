ON GOOD Friday, Exeter City Runs held a special edition of their Fast Friday 10k, sponsored by Start Fitness and supporting the Force Cancer Charity. It's a fast and flat route, popular with those athletes seeking personal best times. A two-lap race, competitors run up and down both sides of the River Exe, with the lack of hills making it equally suitable for those embarking on their first 10k challenges.
Amongst the maximum 350 runners, Tavistock Athletic Club had five runners taking part. First of those to cross the line was Sam Larkham, who finished in 19th place overall, with a superb time of 34min 18s and taking second place (by 23s) in his M40 age category. Next TAC runner home was Nicole Noble, setting her own personal best time with an excellent 43:20 and 5th in her F35 category.
Corin Russell finished in 44:20, followed by Carole Walters in 50:16 taking 5th place in her F60 category. Finally, and achieving the best age category result for the club, Jenny Bryant finished in 50:54 to take 3rd place in the F55 category. It was a great set of results for the club amongst a very competitive field, with runners coming from all over the South and West of the country,
Elsewhere, club runners not taking advantage of the Easter break for some rest and recuperation, were completing their last long training runs before easing off ready for the upcoming marathons towards the end of April - London, Brighton and Manchester and even Boston.
Tavistock Athletic Club have over 300 members from seniors to juniors. Training sessions take place on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings and also on a Saturday morning. The main session, and probably the best one to introduce you to the club, is on Tuesday evening.
Pictured are TAC runners Jenny Bryant, Carole Walters and Nicola Noble at Easter Friday's Fast Friday 10k race.
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