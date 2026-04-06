Corin Russell finished in 44:20, followed by Carole Walters in 50:16 taking 5th place in her F60 category. Finally, and achieving the best age category result for the club, Jenny Bryant finished in 50:54 to take 3rd place in the F55 category. It was a great set of results for the club amongst a very competitive field, with runners coming from all over the South and West of the country,