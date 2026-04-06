TAVISTOCK U23s and Horrabridge Rangers shared the spoils in a hard-fought 2-2 draw in an evenly contested West Devon derby, with both sides left feeling they could have taken more from the game.
The visitors struck first in the 32nd minute following a costly mix-up in the Tavistock defence.
A misunderstanding between the home side’s goalkeeper and winger allowed possession to slip, and a quick pass fell kindly to a Horrabridge midfielder, whose audacious long-range effort found the empty net.
The game ebbed and flowed throughout the first half, with both teams enjoying spells on top, but Tavistock responded just before the break with a well-worked equaliser.
A slick passing move carved open the Horrabridge defence, allowing Isaac Northam to weave his way into the penalty area before unselfishly laying the ball off for older brother Oliver Northam, who calmly slotted home in the 42nd minute to make it 1-1 at half-time.
The second half followed a similar pattern, though quality occasionally gave way to a scrappier affair as both sides struggled to find consistency.
However, Tavistock produced a moment of real quality in the 70th minute to take the lead. A throw-in from the right found the versatile Aaron Hughes, who showed excellent footwork to evade his marker before firing home from a tight angle.
Just as it looked like Tavistock might see the game out, another defensive lapse proved costly. A mistake at the back allowed a Horrabridge forward to break through one-on-one, and he made no mistake, coolly slotting the ball into the bottom corner to restore parity.
In the end, honours were even in a competitive derby clash where both sides showed glimpses of quality but will reflect on missed opportunities and defensive errors that ultimately defined the result.
Photography by Mark Allott.
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