DIVISION One high-flyers Watts Blake Bearne advanced to the Herald Cup semi-finals following 120 minutes of football and a penalty shootout, reports Alastair Muirden.
The weekend prior, they moved on in the Devon Senior Cup and now they are one step closer to Herald Cup glory.
Chudleigh Athletic of the Premier Division were their visitors at Abbrook Park and the pair were locked together at 4-4 after 90 minutes. Neither could conjure up a winner in extra-time and WBB then won 4-3 in the shootout.
Awaiting them is Lakeside Athletic and the dates are yet to be confirmed with the previously abandoned clash between Paignton Saints and East Allington United yet to be played.
Meanwhile, the much-awaited midweek meeting between two of the South Devon Football League top-flight contenders did not disappoint in yet another game that could well have been played at a higher level.
The aforementioned Lakeside shared the spoils with Ilsington Villa in a 3-3 draw, handing a slight advantage to leaders Windmill.
Ilsington then came from two goals behind to win 3-2 against Kingsteignton Athletic on the weekend, Lakeside drawing at Totnes & Dartington and Windmill putting four past Paignton Saints.
Plymouth True Blues got back to winning ways with a comprehensive 5-1 win at Newton Abbot 66. Five different players got on the scoresheet and True Blues remain on course for a top three place.
At the other end of the table, Buckfastleigh Rangers continued their rich vein of form on the Tuesday evening, this time beating fourth-placed East Allington 4-1 at Poole Lane.
They were unable to follow this up with another win on the Friday, losing 3-1 at home to Newton Abbot Spurs reserves.
Division One side Bovey Tracey 2nd XI enjoyed a great week, first beating Brixham Town 4-1 at home before travelling to The Rec and putting 10 unanswered goals past Spurs thirds in the Dartmouth Cup.
Talking of the Dartmouth Cup and Barton Athletic slipped up with a 3-2 defeat at Watcombe Wanderers.
Paignton villa also bowed out of the cup at the hands of Elburton Villa who are also chasing a league and cup double.
Mount Gould continue to put pressure on the top three and a good 4-1 victory at Beesands Rovers probably puts the Bees out of the promotion race as they are running out of games to play. Bentley Alcantara, Ray Spear and Billy Eccles won the points for the Mounties.
Brixham Town finally won a game after a torrid run of form since the turn of the year, a 2-1 victory at Buckland Athletic will give the Fishermen some hope of a strong run into the end of May.
In Division Two, Signal Box Oak Villa are just nine points away from claiming the divisional title following a hard-earned victory at East Allington Utd 2nds with a 4-2 score line.
Drake FC and Ashburton fought out a 2 - 2 draw at Manadon, a result that neither of these two promotion contenders would have wanted. Kameron Pouladge was the man of the match for Ashes with both goals.
Ivybridge Town and Paignton Villa 2nds also shared the points in a 1-1 stalemate and remain just outside the top three.
In the divisional cup, Babbacombe Corries progressed at the hands of Paignton Saints with a 1-nil scoreline thanks to Kieron Sweet.
Lastly, to the Division Three and Four cups where Kingskerswell, Harbertonford, Newton Abbot 66, Ipplepen Athletic 2nds, Galmpton Utd and Bere Alston all made it through.
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