LYDFORD Darts League held their well-attended annual finals night at the Fox and Hounds on Friday, April 10.
First up was the team game and in the semi-finals, there were wins for Fox B and White Hart against Copper Penny and Fox A respectively.
In the final the game was close, but Fox B took their opportunity efficiently to close out the match.
The doubles competition followed, with Fox A beating the Blacksmith Arms and the Tossers overcoming the Fox B pair to progress to the semifinals.
In the other half of the draw, Bratton Clovelly got a bye and the White Hart overcame Copper Penny.
Fox A and White Hart moved onto the final and in another tight affair, both teams played and score well. Fox A eventually prevailed to lift the trophy.
The singles was the final event of the evening and in the top half of the draw, Fox A overcame the White Hart, and The Blacksmiths had a bye. In the second half, Copper Penny beat the Tossers, while Bratton Clovelly edged out Fox B.
The semis were a close affair with Richard Toop (Blacksmiths) outscoring James Sleep (Fox A) in the first semi, and Tom Hughes (Bratton Clovelly) narrowly beating Paul Schuttkacke (Copper Penny).
Tom impressively raced away with the first leg in the final, then Richard, backed by a vocal contingent from the Blacksmiths, roared back to take the final into a deciding leg.
Both players had chances to win, but it was Tom Hughes who held his nerve to win.
Looking back at the season, Fox B were the league and KO Cup winners, plus Tossers’ Tom Dean took the Captain’s Cup.
A huge thank you goes to Jason and the team at the Fox and Hounds for hosting the event. See you all next year!
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