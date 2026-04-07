THE latest season of the Lydford Darts League has drawn to a close and there were ties across the board on the final day.
Copper Penny vs Bratton Clovelly ended 5-5, as did the clashes between Fox B & Bratton Clovelly and Fox B & Tossers.
Tossers securing that draw against the runaway champions means that they joined Fox A on 68 points at the foot of the table, as opposed to finishing as the standalone side at the bottom.
Ian Downing and Ketts both rattled off 180s for Fox B whose dominance is by no means marred by these two draws. Their final record of 14-3-1 for 133 points is quite something so congratulations Ian and co.
Behind them, Copper Penny were second with 106 points, then came Bratton Clovelly (90), Blacksmith Arms (85), White Hart (80) and the aforementioned duo on 68.
The end-of-season finals night takes place on Friday, April 10, at The Fox and Hounds in Bridestowe. 8pm start.
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