OVER a busy Easter weekend of football, Tavistock AFC played both home and away, Okehampton Argyle hosted Ilfracombe Town and there was plenty more action across the county.
GOOD FRIDAY
Tavistock AFC entered their Good Friday outing with the knowledge that their Southern League fate was secured, having already been relegated back down to step five level.
Perhaps this was a wait off of their shoulders in their fixture against Malvern Town at Langsford Park, the Lambs taking an early lead.
The team’s top scorer Jack Crago got the ball rolling with just six minutes on the clock, converting from the penalty spot.
Malvern weren’t to be kept at bay for long though, the promotion hopefuls notching in quick succession to turn the game on its head. First Sam Clark scored and then just seconds later, Piers Walton had flipped the script.
Harry Clark notched the third shortly after the break to secure victory for Malvern on the road. They will be looking to keep that form going into the playoffs.
Elsewhere, this league wasn’t as high scoring as it usually is. Along with the Tavistock game, there were four goals scored in the Shaftesbury and Falmouth Town clash, the former prevailing 4-0 at Cockrams, thanks in large part to a Tobias Holmes hat-trick.
Bristol Manor Farm won 2-1 at Bashley, Brixham AFC suffered late heartbreak from their visit to Didcot Town, Bideford and Westbury United also scored winning goals in the final knockings against Hartpury and Swindon Supermarine respectively.
There were wins for Bishops Cleeve, Frome Town and Winchester City too whilst Larkhall Athletic vs Portishead Town and Mousehole AFC vs Melksham Town both ended in draws.
Moving onto the South West Peninsula League and Okehampton Argyle may have played on the Saturday, but there were still plenty of games taking place on Good Friday.
Early goals from Kai Swann and Toby Pullman helped Newton Abbot Spurs on their way to South Derby success over rivals Teignmouth AFC.
Spurs were actually the only home side to win with Honiton Town edging out Axminster Town at Tiger Way, Middlezoy Rovers beating Bishops Lydeard 3-1 on their travels, Cullompton Rangers delivering a five-star performance at Crediton United and Rory Paine scoring either side of half-time to drive Torridgeside AFC to victory over Torrington AFC.
Ilminster Town held Bridport FC to a 3-3 draw at The Archie Gooch Pavilion, giving Bovey Tracey AFC a further advantage in their pursuit of the Premier East title.
SATURDAY
Talking of Bovey Tracey and the Moorlanders were involved in one of the two Peninsula League clashes on Saturday.
Levi Landricombe scored five as Bovey hammered Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 9-1 at Broadley Lane and Okehampton Argyle were also defeated on home soil.
They welcomed Ilfracombe Town to Simmons Park and were behind after just five minutes, Stan Jenkins with the early goal.
A Sam Townsend strike took Ilfracombe into half-time with a two-goal lead and then the scorer of the third was hugely popular. Riley Malin, having suffered a horror injury in the backend of 2025, getting his name on the scoresheet.
Reuben Jones putting the icing on the cake for the Bluebirds, sealing a 12th win of the campaign ahead of their Easter Monday visit to Newton Spurs.
This was Argyle’s penultimate game of the season and they will close out proceedings with a trip to Bishops Lydeard on Saturday, April 18, looking to finish on a much-needed high.
EASTER MONDAY
Making the trip to a Portishead Town side with lofty ambitions of back-to-back promotions was never going to be easy for this struggling Tavistock AFC team.
More often than not, the league table doesn’t lie and that was certainly the case at Bristol Road on Easter Monday.
Portishead may have had half-time substitute Ethan Feltham sent off but the result was already secured following a dominant opening 25 minutes.
Jack Thorne opened the scoring for the Posset with 10 minutes on the clock and just moments later, he’d secured a brace, both goals being assisted by Owen Humphries.
Jay Murray struck next before Thorne headed home the fourth, completing a perfect hat-trick.
It was then the turn of Jamie Adams to be set-up by Humphries, Portishead taking an unassailable 5-0 lead into the break.
To rub further salt into the wounds of the Lambs, Lucas Vowles came off of the bench and notched a quickfire double of his own to take the final tally to 7-0.
This result means that alongside Malvern Town, who themselves won 1-0 at home against Sporting Club Inkberrow, Portishead are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.
Talking of guarantees and a 36th win of the campaign has confirmed the inevitable, that Frome Town are champions of the division.
They didn’t have it easy against playoff-chasing Shaftesbury but after going 2-1 behind in the early knockings of the second half, Archie Ferris fired off two quick goals to put Frome ahead and they would go on to prevail 3-2.
Meanwhile, Bideford AFC beat Exmouth Town by a single goal, Bishops Cleeve won 3-1 against Hartpury Athletic and there were also victories for Bristol Manor Farm, Mousehole AFC and Westbury United.
Brixham AFC vs Willand Rovers, Swindon Supermarine vs Didcot Town and Winchester City vs Bashley all ended in draws.
Returning to the SW Peninsula League and the Premier East top scorer Toby Pullman was on target once more as Newton Abbot Spurs completed the Easter double. Their Monday game also ended 3-1, this time overcoming Ilfracombe Town at The Rec.
A resurgent Bishops Lydeard side further compounded the misery of Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police with a 2-0 win at Broadley Lane.
The only other Easter Monday outing saw just one goal, Teignmouth AFC being edged out at their Coombe Valley home by Ilminster Town.
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