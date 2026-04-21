OKEHAMPTON Argyle suffered defeat in their final game of the 2025/26 season on Saturday, April 18.
Argyle headed into Somerset to face a resurgent Bishops Lydeard who were below them in the standings once upon a time.
Bishops Lydeard’s upturn in form, paired with the struggles of Okehampton, have seen the pair swap over.
This trend continued at Darby Way as the home side came out on top by four goals to nil. Marky Jones, Will Porter, Albe West and Lewis Wright were on target for Bishops.
Everyone associated with Okehampton Argyle will be glad to see the back of this season as, after a positive spell at the turn of the year, further departures gutted the side and left them struggling at the wrong end of the table.
Their final points tally is 18 with a record of 5-3-22 and a goal difference of -57. Axminster Town are below them, bringing up the rear having picked up just a single point.
Elsewhere in the SW Peninsula League Premier East this weekend, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1st XI had to settle for a point in their penultimate game.
Jordan Thomas headed them in front against Middlezoy Rovers only for Connor Cussans to respond, picking out the bottom corner from a free-kick.
Newton Abbot Spurs had a day to forget as they were beaten by the 10 men of Torridgeside AFC.
Despite going down a player early on, the visitors scored three unanswered goals to take all three points home with them.
At the top of the table, Bovey Tracey AFC could have confirmed their impending title success with a win or draw at Cullompton Rangers.
Callum Chivers notched a hat-trick to set Cully on their way though and despite goals from Ollie Aplin and Levi Landricombe, Bovey were unable to mount a full comeback.
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