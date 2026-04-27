ON A historic day in London, where the elusive 2-hour marathon barrier was finally broken, reshaping elite racing forever, three RunFitRunFast athletes made the journey to the capital to take on one of the world’s greatest races.
In hot and sticky conditions, Claire Brittan made a brilliant return to marathon racing. She showed real grit, battled blisters and fatigue over the final six miles to finish in a strong 3:51.
Chris Riddler, coming off of a disrupted build-up due to serious injuries and weeks without running, delivered an incredible performance—smashing his PB by six minutes with a 2:49. Exciting times ahead with a full, healthy training block!
Coach Ben Neale took on his second major in just six days following Boston. Despite the fatigue, he ran a very impressive 2:47.
The day before featured the mini marathon and British Junior Road Championships. In a stacked U15 field; Freddie Whybrow placed eighth overall and Thomas Hennessey finished 19th.
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