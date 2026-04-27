THE final fixtures of the 2025/26 Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League Premier East were played on Saturday, April 25.
Whilst Okehampton Argyle had concluded their campaign the weekend prior, rounding things out with a 4-0 defeat away at a resurgent Bishops Lydeard side, there was more football to be played.
Bishops, who not long ago looked destined for a bottom-two finish, edged Crediton United out by a single goal to make it 13 points from their last seven games. In doing so, they moved above Teignmouth AFC and into 13th.
Torridgeside AFC secured a fourth-placed finish as they won by two goals to nil away at Honiton Town.
Following some pretty patchy form, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police shared the spoils away at Torrington AFC in a 1-1 draw.
There were plenty of goals and action at St Mary’s Field with Bridport FC narrowly defeating Newton Abbot Spurs 4-3.
Bridport had already guaranteed themselves second place while Spurs are fifth, in between Torridgeside and Stoke Gabriel.
Spurs forward Toby Pullman added two more goals to his tally in this one and despite being so imperious in front of goal, he missed out on the division’s golden boot.
The man to get his hands on this honour was Bovey Tracey AFC forward Levi Landricombe. Pullman was running away with it at one point but Landricombe has been on another planet in the last month or two, including five-goal hauls in back-to-back games at the beginning of April.
Talking of Bovey and a midweek win at Crediton United had already won them the title but they were then able to celebrate in front of their own supporters at the Western Counties Roofing Ground on Saturday.
The Moorlanders won 4-1 against Ilminster Town to round out a superb league campaign on a high.
Ilminster took the lead in the sunshine thanks to a bicycle-kick of sorts from Taylor Jefferson.
It remained 1-0 heading into the break and Bovey then came out for the second half like a different side entirely.
Landricombe notched the equaliser and then the go-ahead goal before substitutes Stuart Bowker and Alex Gray found the net to put the game to bed.
In between goals three and four, Bovey were able to substitute Cliff Walters and give him a guard of honour. The skipper first played for the club at four or five and now, more than 25 years later, he has hung up his boots- what better way to go out than by leading your team to the title.
After the final whistle, the celebrations began for Bovey as they now look ahead to playing Western League football in 2026/27.
Amongst all of the champagne, Walters labelled the moment as “really special”, adding , that “It’s the perfect ending” and “Everyone involved with this club has deserved it for years and years so to be able to give it to them is brilliant.”
Manager Ben Gerring shared in this elation and confirmed that they would “enjoy every second of the celebrations” before gearing up for two cup finals.
For Okehampton Argyle though, it was a difficult season that saw them finish 15th out of 16 teams in the Premier East.
Hopefully a positive summer awaits them so that the club can enjoy a more favourable season next time around.
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