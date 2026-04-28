BERE Alston United 2nd XI enjoyed a 13–3 win at home versus Paignton Villa 3rds to move within four points of them, with four games in hand in the South Devon Football League Division Four, reports Alastair Muirden.
Looking ahead now and on Friday, May 1, the Les Bishop Cup will be on the line at Duckspond, the home of Buckfastleigh.
Bere Alston will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Signal Box Oak Villa and pick up silverware in their first season but it is the champions elect of Division Four, Chudleigh Athletic, who stand in their way.
Meanwhile, Newton Abbot 66 2nds prevailed in their Ronald Cup semi-final and their reward is the chance to play the final at Plainmoor.
They won 4-1 against Ipplepen Athletic 2nds to move one step closer to securing the silverware.
On the topic of cup competitions and Drake FC lifted the Lidstone Cup after beating Babbacombe Corries 3-0 in the final.
It was one of the oldest SDFL clubs vs one of the youngest and it was a game of two halves. After a goalless first 45, Paul Thompson got the ball rolling, an own goal made it two and then Ollie Sheldon put the tie to bed.
At the top of the Premier Division, Windmill surprisingly dropped points at home to Kingsteignton Athletic in their quest for the title, Luke Heard and Ashley Heyworth notching for the Rams in a 2-2 draw.
Lakeside Athletic remain in second place thanks to a 4–2 win over Chudleigh Athletic. A single goal from Tyler Almond was enough for True Blues to take the points against Ilsington Villa in a close encounter at Millbay Park.
Newton Abbot 66 got a vital win at Totnes and Dartington by four goals to nil which keeps them clear of any danger. T&D meanwhile need 11 points from five games to avoid playing in Division One next term.
Onto Division One and Bovey Tracey were unable to raise a team to face Brixham Town.
Mount Gould returned to winning ways but had to up their game to beat this improving Buckland Athletic side by two goals to one at Homers Heath.
Barton Athletic continue leading the way, winning 3-0 against Liverton United in their latest outing.
WBB, who still have eight league games and a county cup final to fit in, were on Dartmouth Cup duty and dispatched Beesands Rovers by four goals to nil.
The Division Two title was the first league presentation of the season as Signal Box Oak Villa overcame a very stubborn Harbertonford 2 nil, clinching silverware in their first season in the SDFL.
Ashburton a had a big 7-nil win at home to Paignton Villa 2nds and even bigger was East Allington’s victory at Upton Athletic, they struck 10 unanswered goals.
In Division Three, Alex Harding and Stephen Rohan were on target for Kingskerswell in their 2-nil win at Buckfastleigh Rangers. Galmpton Utd were gifted three points as South Brent could not raise a team and Stoke Gabriel TP moved into third place with a 9-nil win over Waldon Athletic.
The big game in Division Four between the top two went the way of Chudleigh Athletic 2nds who overcame Teign Village by three goals to nil and it is now their title to lose.
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