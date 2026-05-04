TAVISTOCK U23s rounded off an outstanding debut season in style, securing their first piece of silverware with a thrilling 2–1 victory over Morley Rangers in the Challenge Bowl Cup Final under the floodlights at Langsford Park.
It was a night to remember off of the pitch as well as on it, with over 400 people through the gates — the biggest crowd Langsford has seen in a long time.
Supporters of all ages packed in, creating a brilliant atmosphere, chanting and getting right behind the Lambs from start to finish.
From the first whistle, both sides played with real intent, setting a fast pace that reflected the occasion. The early stages were evenly matched, but Tavistock began to look dangerous down the flanks and it paid off in the 12th minute.
Owen Lauderdale drove down the left, beating his man before firing a low cross into the box. The Morley keeper got something on it but couldn’t deal with it cleanly, and Cody Crowley was quickest to react, finishing from close range to give Tavistock the lead.
Morley responded well, pushing higher up the pitch and asking questions. The game became a proper contest, with both teams enjoying spells on the ball and not holding back in the challenge.
Just before half-time, Morley found their way back in. A series of corners put Tavistock under pressure, and after struggling to fully clear their lines, the ball was forced over the line from close range to make it 1–1 at the break.
Morley started the second half on the front foot, but Tavistock showed real maturity to settle themselves back into the game. They tightened up defensively, moved the ball with more control, and gradually began to take charge again.
The turning point came midway through the half when Morley were reduced to ten men after a second yellow card. Tavistock pushed forward with purpose, looking for a winner, but Morley dug deep and made it difficult, defending with everything they had.
With the game heading towards extra-time, it took a moment of quality to separate the sides.
Sam Short picked up the ball in the box, shifted it quickly to create space, and fired a powerful effort into the net to send the crowd into celebration and put Tavistock 2–1 ahead.
Morley threw everything forward in the closing moments but Tavistock held firm, showing determination and discipline to see the game out.
At the final whistle, it confirmed a hard-fought victory and a deserved cup win for Tavistock U23s.
For the young Lambs, lifting the Challenge Bowl Cup is a fitting reward for a season built on development, teamwork, and resilience.
On a night where Langsford Park was bouncing and the Lambs were backed loudly by a brilliant crowd, it felt like a special moment for everyone connected to the club.
Club chairman, Glenn Collis praised the side after the match, saying: “Absolutely outstanding! True grit and determination.
“Very proud of each and every one of the lads, and a big credit to the coaches and staff behind them too. Great to see first team players and first team manager Steve Tully there supporting the lads too!”
The squad return to action on Thursday, May 7, under the lights so come down and get behind them as they look to finish an already impressive season on a high.
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