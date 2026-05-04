THE latest of the spring marathons took place on Sunday in Exeter, organised by Exeter City Community Trust.
Among the 374 finishers was Tavistock Athletic Club runner Grant Harvey, who came away very happy with his performance.
Grant had put in a solid training block for this event, whilst navigating injuries and niggles on the way.
In spite of this he was delighted to come away with a personal best time for the distance, as well as sneaking in under the 3hr mark - a very respectable time indeed. He finished in 2hr 59min 8s and took second place in his M40 age category.
Also on Sunday was the Saltash Mayfair weekend in Longstone Park, which included the Saltash half marathon and 5km races organised by the Tamar Trotters running club.
The half marathon is one of the toughest around with over 1,400ft of elevation gain.
Two athletes from TAC took part - Matt Burns (M45) finishing in 2:27:42 and Sarah Holland (F50) completing just behind in 2:27:51. In the 5k race, club junior Eldon Young, aged 15, ran a superb race, taking first place overall with a time of 16:48.
A bit further away, again on Sunday, Adam Holland returned to run the Milton Keyes Rocket 5k, part of the Milton Keynes Marathon Weekend, where he took second place last year.
On this outing he achieved his fastest 5k time this year, taking 4th place overall in a time of 15:42.
Just a week ago, on the same day as the London Marathon, Adam Holland popped over to Italy to take part in an ultra-marathon - the 50km di Romagna.
This challenging route climbs to over 1,600ft from its start and finish in Castel Bolognese, covering varying terrain over the 50km distance (8km more than a standard marathon). Adam completed in 3:57:13 - a tough day out.
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