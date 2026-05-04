WHITCHURCH Wayfarers 2nd XI were at home to Yelverton for their season opener and managed 15 overs before the rain curtailed play.
The hosts won the toss and opted to field. Early season rustiness was evident as Yelverton rattled along at over six an over.
Harry Griffiths (1-26) picked up his first wicket of the season having Foskett (23) caught behind. Goff was handily set on 32 not out when the rain came in. Yelverton 94-2 picked up 10 points to Whitchurch’s nine.
Whitchurch’s 1st XI travelled to Lewdown and fared slightly better in managing 25 overs.
Put in to bat, Whitchurch faced a hostile opening spell from Keith and Matthew Maynard. Only 25 runs came from the first 12 overs.
Both made the batsmen play and miss with late movement and variable bounce. Potts (6) went early, playing on, before Freedman (18) and Hall (30*) put together a 50-run partnership.
When the rain finally settled in, the game was nicely balanced, Whitchurch 74-3. Both teams gained nine points.
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