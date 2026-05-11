THREE members of Okehampton Running Club took part in Man Up & Down on Saturday, May 9.
This is a 20k coast path trail run organised by Purple Gecko. Runners set off from Portreath beach, navigating the iconic & rugged North Cornwall coastline to finish in Perranporth.
The event supports Man Down Cornwall, a charity which offers support to men who are struggling to cope with the everyday pressures facing them in our modern society.
Matt Grint and Lou Duffield both finished in great times (2:24:01 and 3:01:35, respectively). Keeley Phillips competed in the canicross event, with Loki, coming in as first female and 2nd overall in 2:38:12.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Emma Brock travelled to the Brecon Beacons to take part in the Tenacious 10-hour Endurance challenge, managing an impressive 12 loops of the challenging 2.6-mile route, completing just short of 30 miles with 11,738ft elevation.
This superhuman performance placed her second overall and second female, with women taking a clean sweep of the podium places.
Moving onto Sunday and Okehampton RC runners were out in force, with 14 members competing in the Bideford 10k event and several achieving personal bests for the distance.
The course heads out on the road to Instow and returns on the Tarka Trail. It is moderately flat with only two small inclines.
All ORC runners put it outstanding performances, but special mentions must go to Del Matravers, Pete Roissetter, Oli Hunt who all have been training hard, managing to achieve personal bests for this distance in this event. Claudine Benstead and Steve Sincock also ran in their England vests, with Claudine finishing top of her age category as well.
Meanwhile, Pearl Barnes continued her back-to-back event streak with Jane Tomlinson's Run for All Leeds Half Marathon, finishing in her second-best half marathon time of 2:09:23.
It is an undulating and hilly out and back route, heading to the Yorkshire Dales with plenty of support along the way. Pearl described it as a wonderful and amazing experience.
On Friday, Luke Stannus, was selected as part of the UK team to participate in the 2026 Championships Vertical event. He put in an amazing performance, competing against the world’s best, finishing in a time of 51:31.
Taking place in Croatia, this gruelling 4.5km race with over 980m+ climb, earning the name of the ‘Vertical’. Event website: 2026 Youth Skyrunning World Championships – VERTICAL - The International Skyrunning Federation
Last but by no means least, Sophie battled the strong winds on Sunday to compete in the U16 1500m at the Devon County Championships. She ran like the wind and came in 2nd, putting in a great performance.
Okehampton Running Club boasts 150 members of all age and abilities who share a love for running.
They meet at the Pavilion in Simmons Park at 6:20 every Tuesday and Thursday with new members always welcome.
There are six groups for different abilities running each night, so there should be one to suit you. Each group is taken out by a qualified leader to help guide you in your training.
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