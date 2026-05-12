TAVISTOCK walloped Sidmouth by 199 runs to send a crystal-clear message to the rest of the Premier Division.
Newly-promoted sides have an unfortunate habit of dropping straight back down again – as Tavistock discovered the last time they reached Devon’s top-flight. That seems not to be an option this time round.
Sidmouth, who struggled to stay up last season, were shown just what Tavistock’s batsmen are capable of as they rattled along to 280 for three in 50 overs.
Opener Elliot Hamilton batted from start to finish for 151 not out – 21 fours, one six, 155 balls – and shared stands of 94 with Rhys Davies (50) and 134 with Ahmad Hassan (47).
“The wicket looked perfect for batting and we went out there and made the most of it,” said Sean Cleave, the Tavistock captain.
“Elliot was simply superb – a very special innings from on his home debut – brilliantly supported by Rhys and Ahmad throughout the innings.”
Bowling successes were hard to find in Sidmouth’s side of the ledger. Matt Fourie (2-45) and Jordan Fowler (0-42) booked the best of the returns.
Sidmouth had their work cut out almost from the start after James McGahey (2-22) and Hassan (1-12) reduced the to 11 for three.
Former skipper Luke Bess (35) and Dan Powell (24) slowed things down with a stand that took the running total to 75 for four.
Spinner Matt Petherbridge (4-19) broke the stand by dismissing Bess, triggering a collapse that saw seven wickets fall for six runs scored. Hamilton (3-6) took the others.
“Matt Petherbridge, back in the Premier side, showed exactly what he’s capable of by claiming four wickets and reminding everyone of the quality he brings to the team,” said Cleave.
“it was a genuine all-round team performance – outstanding’ – and every player should be extremely proud of the way we played.
“To do it on a day dedicated to our late president Andrew Jarman made it even more special. He would have absolutely loved that performance.”
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