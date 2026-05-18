THREE Bere Alston Trekkers travelled into Plymouth to take on the Plymouth Half Marathon on Sunday, May 17.
Among some 4,000 runners taking part, Jim Medhurst was first Trekker home in 1:37:55. He was followed by Christie Campbell in 2:01:52 and then Will Hine in 2:03:33.
By contrast, Trekker Andy Cowden was on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border for a very short one-mile race, The Killer Mile to be exact.
Mow Cop Castle is a folly that sits atop a hill, visible as a landmark from miles around. The punishing 570-foot climb hasn't a single foot of flat and tired legs face a 25% gradient section close to the finish.
Just coming back from illness Andy was more than happy with his time of 14:43.
Very much a community-based running club, Bere Alston Trekkers donned feathers and sequins and took part in the Bere Alston carnival and parade where the theme was Mardi Gras.
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