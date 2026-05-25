ANOTHER hugely busy week of action has been and gone for Okehampton Running Club with plenty to report on.
The club had a good representation at the Langstone hill race, particularly from the juniors. The fell race is a popular 10km hill race starting from Peter Tavy.
Runners head up to Great Combe Tor before running across open moorland and ascending Cox Tor. The main landmark of the event is the Langstone Standing Stone from which the runners are treated to a 4km descent back to the finish.
Thomas, Alistair, Eleanor, Ruairi and Rory all had a brilliant race and ran really well, despite the punishing heat. Rory Grubb and Alastair had particularly good races and won their age categories (U10 and U14 male respectively).
Tom Poland, Ian Duffield, Gary Sprague, Paul Carter took part in the senior event; the exhaustion was clear on Ian’s face and Paul felt better once he had a pint of Guinness in his hand after the event finished!
There are no official results at the time of writing but a good day out was had by all. Congratulations particularly to the children who ran a challenging course in very hot conditions.
Meanwhile in Exeter, Pearl Barnes took part in the Great West Run half marathon, describing it as “very hot and hilly- just glad to have finished in one piece.”
Pearl said that the heat resulted in a finishing time that wasn’t her quickest, but given it was 27 degrees, Pearl did incredibly well to finish in two hours and 19 minutes.
There was also a 10km option which Laura Venton opted for. Laura completed in a time of one hour and 7 minutes, having the same battle with the heat.
Garry Wallace and Jo Page were also up against the conditions, heading into Cornwall this week to take part in Purple Gecko’s Coast to Coast Copper Trail half marathon.
From Portreath beach, runners venture along the North Coast of Cornwall all the way across to Devoran Quay on the South Coast. This way mark trail follows two historic transport routes across Cornwall which first opened in 1812, helping the mines transport copper to the ports of Portreath and Devoran.
Garry ran with his daughter who, he says “beat him as ever” but said that he enjoyed catching up with Jo and fellow club member Carole Loader who was volunteering at the event. Garry managed an official time of two hours and 10 minutes but as is Garry’s humble style, he was praising Jo’s efforts instead as she came in second female, sixth overall in a time of one hour and 36 minutes.
Okehampton Running Club boasts 150 members of all age and abilities who share a love for running.
They meet at the Pavilion in Simmons Park at 6:20 every Tuesday and Thursday with new members always welcome.
There are six groups for different abilities running each night, so there should be one to suit you. Each group is taken out by a qualified leader to help guide you in your training.
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