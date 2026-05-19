TAVISTOCK appeared on course for victory in the West Devon derby against Hatherleigh when rain forced the players off the field.
It seemed Tavistock had done the hard bit by keeping Hatherleigh to 150 for seven in a 29-over game – and getting to 82 without loss in reply with 11 overs to go. Down came then rain and that was that.
Tight bowling from Elliot Hamilton (2-29) and Ahmad Hassan (0-23) shackled Hatherleigh from the start. Tom Clarke (2-34), Matt Petherbridge and Shaun Daymond all played their part.
Niall Leahy’s early season form continued with 31 at the top of Hatherleigh’s order. Emerson Wood (28) and Rob Cockwill (23) added 55 for the fifth wicket in the latter overs.
James White (54) and Hamilton (21) were Tavistock’s not-out batters when rain stopped play.
Sean Cleave, the Tavistock captain, was phlegmatic in his post-match summing up.
“It was disappointing not to come away with the win after putting ourselves in such a strong position, but credit to both teams and the umpires for sticking with it and ensuring we got some cricket played,” said Cleave.
“There are plenty of positives to take from the game. Hatherleigh comfortably beat us twice last season, so this result shows just how much progress we’ve made and how far this team has come.
“We’re continuing to improve every week, and that’s down to the hard work and commitment from everyone involved. Hopefully the sunshine and dry weather arrive soon so we can get a proper run of cricket in.”
Cockwill, the Hatherleigh captain, accepted there was an argument for his side getting a let-off, but offered an alternative scenario too.
“Looking at the scores yes, but if we did manage to take a couple a quick wickets I think we would have been right back in it,” said Cockwill.
“We were probably around 20 to 30 short with the bat. It was hard to tell what a good score was to be honest.”
Meanwhile, Tavistock 2nd XI defeated Ivybridge 2nd XI by six wickets in one of the two D West games to defy bad weather.
Ivybridge made 145 for six in a match slimmed down to 28-overs a side following a delayed start.
Opener Josh Bullock made 28 of the first 58 in the laptop, Sam Kidd (28) pushed the score along to 93 for three, then Alfie Lewis-Frost made 29 not out as the overs ticked down.
Will Chappell (2-25) was the lone Tavvy bowler with more than one wicket. Miserly Marc Lewis (0-21) gave little away.
Tavistock set off in hot pursuit with Ryan Burke (43) and Ben Evans hoisting 84 for the first wicket.
Two wickets for Owen Howard (2-11), slowed things briefly, but Evans batted on for an unbeaten 77 to win it with three overs to spare.
The games between Plymouth CS&R and Barton, Plymstock 2nd XI away to Torquay & Kingskerswell and Yelverton at home to Abbotskerswell 2nd XI were all weather casualties.
Elsewhere, the A Division game between Bridestowe & Belstone and Budleigh Salterton was called off without a ball bowled. It was a similar story at Delamore Park where the 2nd XI were washed out against Cornwood 3rd XI.
Other games to fall foul of the conditions included Stoke Gabriel vs Bovey Tracey 2nd XI in B Division and the C Division West clash between Abbotskerswell and Kingsbridge.
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