Buckland Monachorum second X1 are on a roll with a second max-pointer weekend.
For the second successive week, the seconds took home 20 points on after yet another comprehensive win, this time against Lanhydrock third X1, at the Lady Seaton Sportsfield, Crapstone, on Sunday, May 17.
For every opponent Buckland nominate a different captain, last weekend it was former youth player Dan Elkington’s turn.
After winning the toss on a damp wicket due to earlier rain, Dan had no hesitation in inserting the opposition to bat first, in tricky conditions.
A fine opening spell of good line and length bowling from Buckland’s opening pair of Simon Hoad ( 1-18 off 10 ), and Sam Houldsworth ( 4-12 off 10 ), soon had Lanhydrock’s top order batsmen in deep trouble at 24-5.
Lanhydrock never recovered from that inauspicious start, as Lanhydrock were eventually bowled out for 52, in 29 overs.
It was left to Steve Mannell ( 2-15 off 5 ), and Darren Bartrop ( 2-4 off 4 ), aided by a run-out, to mop up the middle order and tail.
Chasing a modest total of 53 to win, father and son duo Gary Elkington ( 25n.o.), and Charlie Elkington ( 21 ) set the foundations for a comfortable win, finishing on 55-1 in 16.1 overs.
The win lifts Buckland up to second in the table, ahead of this coming weekend’s clash away to third placed Foxhole.
After the win, which was played in a great spirit, the whole Buckland team, praised Lanhydrock’s team captain, Josh Galvin for expressing his keen interest for the match to go ahead, at the earliest opportunity, despite the showers.
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