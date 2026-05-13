Buckland Monachorum cricketers had a triumphant weekend with their second XI particularly impressive with a dominant ten-wicket victory last weekend.
The wins over Launceston Third XI and Holsworth Second XI gave BMCC a total of 39 points for the weekend (May 10).
BMCC Seconds took home the full 20 points with their ten-wicket win over Launceston Thirds.
The captain for this match was Darren Bartrop, who, after winning the toss, put the opposition in to bat.
Wickets were evenly shared amongst the bowlers, with the skipper picking up 3/6 from his four overs. Harry West made his mark with 3/22 from 5 overs. Sam Houldsworth took 2/21 and Simon Hoad, with 2/10 made the opening 12 overs tough for the batsmen.
Former youth players Dan Elkington 16* (27) and Max Erasmus 49* (26) made light work with the bat. Max, who was on debut for the senior sides, certainly made an impression by hitting seven 4s and three 6s. The two former youth players opened the batting with an unbroken partnership to take home the win.
Final score was Launceston 72 all out and BMCC 77/0.
BMCC continued the winning weekend with the First XI triumphing over Holsworthy Second XI
The Firsts were all-round impressive to bring home 19 points on their first trip away. Asked to bat first, the top order made contributions. Pick of the batsmen was Captain, Adam Talbott 77 (82).
Ben Berry made 24 (41) up top, while debutant James Blackmore made 19 (21). Eventually, all out in the final over, pushing for 5 bonus points.
The opening bowlers took 3 wickets apiece, Toby McLuskie 3/19 and Alex Rich 3/27 got us into the middle and lower order. After a few overs of spin, it was back to pace to finish off the lower order. Dan Rogers 3/1 took all three wickets in his second over, while Adam Talbott 1/4 took the final wicket to claim the win.
The final score was BMCC Firsts 182/all out and Holsworthy Seconds 99/all out.
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