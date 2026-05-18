ON A rainy afternoon at Harewood House, Whitchurch Wayfarers 1st XI beat Plympton by 10 runs in the Tolchards DCL E Division West.
Plympton won the toss and elected to field. Persistent rain during the morning led to a delayed start and a 32 over game.
Plympton started well as Whitchurch slumped to 11-2. Barriball gave impetus but fell for 17 with the score at 49-3.
Rich Hall, looking good at the crease, was joined by Jack Mackenzie and the scoring rate increased. Their partnership of 101 put Whitchurch in the driving seat at 150.
Hall eventually fell for an elegant 76 leaving Mackenzie to marshal the tail. He reached a well-deserved 50 with a glorious four off the last ball of the innings. Whitchurch going to tea with 173-8 on the board.
Coppola 3-16 and Sellick 2-31 being the pick of the Plympton bowlers.
In reply, Plympton struggled against an accurate bowling spell from both Prout (1-20) and Williams (0-22).
After 13 overs, Plympton were 42-2 leaving them needing to score at seven an over. Martin hit nine boundaries before being deceived by the flight of a Kerswill delivery, stumped for a sparkling 60.
The run rate continued to rise and wickets fell regularly with good catches being held by Jones, Hall and Prout.
Jack Mackenzie bowling at the death ensured no late momentum by Plympton batters, taking 3 - 38, Plympton reaching 163-8 off their 32 overs. Whitchurch went home with 17 points to Plympton’s three.
Whitchurch Wayfarers 2nd XI's game against Cornwood 4th XI was cancelled early in the afternoon with both captains agreeing that the persistent rain throughout the day had prevented any possibility of play.
Next up, the 1st XI are at home against Cornwood 3rd XI whilst the 2nd XI have no game scheduled.
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