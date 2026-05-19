LEWDOWN 1st XI’s wait for a win in the E Division West goes on as they were edged out in a low-scoring affair.
Stoke Gabriel 2nd XI had Mitchel Trewin to thank for earning a one-wicket victory.
Lewdown were bundled out for 104 in the 38th over by a combination of Chris Harrison (4-14), Andy Ball (3-21) and Aussie all-rounder Trewin (2-27).
Harvey Crocker (21), skipper Keith Maynard (16) and his dad Matt (10) were the only batters to reach double figures.
When Stoke were 28 for five in reply after a torrid time against Matt Maynard (4-12), It looked like Lewdown’s total was plenty.
Trewin, in at nine for three, nursed the lower half of the order all the way to 101 for eight before he was dismissed. No one else made more than seven.
Tail-enders Jean Le Riche, Sam Cogger and Sanjog Dabholkar needed four more overs to limp over the line, mostly in singles, wides and byes.
Meanwhile, Cornwood 2nd XI blitzed Hatherleigh 2nd XI by nine-wickets to jump up to second place in the C Division West.
Hatherleigh only survived 34.3 of their 40 overs before the Wood bowled them out for 136. Runs at the top for Greg Solkin (29), in the middle from Adam Quick (25) and at the end for Ruben Forrester (21no) were as good as it got for Hatherleigh.
Spinners Jason Hall (3-16) accounted for Solkin, Jacob Caunter (2-32) removed Quick and there were more wickets for Matt Puttock (2-32) and Alex Robinson (3-29).
Cornwood’s run chase was a perfunctory affair that was complete by the end of the 20th over.
Robinson (44) and skipper Robin Dart (62no) wiped out 115 of the runs needed. Ben Griffiths (19no) was in at the end.
Dart said a bowling change from seam to spin proved productive after Hatherleigh got off to ‘a fast start’.
“Spin was key,” said Dart. “We bowled and fielded really well as a unit and couldn’t be happier with how it went. Jason, Alex and Jacob: all were fantastic.”
After feasting on what is rated by Dart as ‘the finest tea in Devon’, the task facing Cornwood was to knock off the runs or get ahead of the DLS par-score by the 20-over mark before the rain returned.
“Thankfully, we did both,” said Dart. “Alex cemented man-of-the-match with a fine 44 as part of the match-winning partnership for the first wicket.”
Coming next for the Wood are Abbotskerswell, Ipplepen, Chudleigh then Brixham – all teams with identical promotion aspirations to Cornwood.
Said Dart: “Big games against four, good first teams will test our depth. off the back of them it will allow us to gauge our season expectations.”
Elsewhere, Chagford chased 111 to win with seven wickets in hand away to Ipplepen 2nd XI.
Pens were four for nine three overs in after a one-man roughing up from Ollie Thomas (5-30).
Ross Kennard, who dodged the early carnage, led the Pens’ fightback with 45 at run-a-ball-rate. His 65-run stand with Albert Courtice spared the home side from total collapse.
Neil Rowlands (2-28) broke the stand by dismissing Kennard. Courtice fell to Jake Griffirths (3-8).
Wickets fell at 72, 81 and 101 during the 11.1 overs needed for Chagford to clinch victory.
Harry Senior (49) and Lucas Pedrochi (29) opened up, leaving Griffiths (22no) finish it off.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.