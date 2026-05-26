NICK Smith was the man of the moment for Lewdown with an eight-wicket haul in their 136-run Devon Cricket League E West win over Stokeinteignhead.
Stokeinteignhead, faced with making 173 to win, were skittled for just 36 before the end of the 13th over.
Smith set out his stall with a wicket with the first ball he bowled – and added two more before the end of that over.
Matt Maynard did take a couple of wickets at the other end, but it was Smith’s day. He bowled unchanged for career-best figures of eight for 20.
Matty Taylor top scored for Lewdown with a run-a-ball 49 not out in their all-out total of 172.
Sidwell Yarrow as next best on 41 and Smith chipped in 26 batting at first wicket down.
Joby Varghese was Stoke’s leading bowler with four for 34.
Devon League records are notoriously hard to compare owing to the numerous changes in divisional composition and game rules over the years.
Smith’s bowling figures are a new record for the current E Division West, which has been in existence since 2018. Previous incarnations of the E Division in the days before 2nd XI’s were included have three better bowling performances: Woodland Fort’s Paul Merrifield (9-20 v Shaldon, 2006).
Exwick’s Mike Burnett (8-16 v Woodland Fort, 2006) and Peter Boast of Ivybridge with eight for 17 against Lewdown in 2004.
Elsewhere, Bridestowe & Belstone 2nd XI were 97-run losers when they encountered E West promotion chasers Kenn.
Chris May walloped the B&B attack for 120 – he and Alfie Mason (90) put on 192 for the second wicket – in a Kenn total of 280 for three. James Gosling made 32 not out.
Gosling (4-18) and James Mason (3-43) then linked up to bowl out B&B for 187.
Skipper Richard Drake made 55, Paul Penberthy scored 33 and Toby Gostling weighed in with 30.
Meanwhile, Lucas Pedrochi helped himself to a five-wicket haul that set Chagford on course for a 31-run win over Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI.
Pedrochi, over from Western Australia for the season, had already made 30 towards Chagford’s total of 215 for nine. Skipper Jake Griffiths (75) was the top scorer.
Pick of the bowlers for T&K on a good day for the Antipodeans, was Kiwi Tobias Delahunty with three for 35.
The Westerns – father and son Tim (34) and Daniel (38) – got Torquay & Kingskerswell away to a 54-run start. Western senior was finally fourth out on 108 to Pedrochi.
Pedrochi, who had already accounted for Tom Lillywhite, added the key wicket of Fiaz Ebrahim (52) to his collection en-route to a five-for-25 clutch as T&K were limited to 184 for eight.
Lastly, three wickets each for Mohsin Khan and James Richardson sped Cornwood to a 98-run win over Plymouth in the Premier Division derby at Mount Wise.
Cornwood’s 50-over total of 236 for eight – skipper Matt Skeemer top scoring on 57 – was better than it appeared … as Plymouth found out.
“The wicket was tough so we were very pleased with 230 on the board,” said Skeemer.
Victory keeps Cornwood in third place behind Exmouth and Exeter. Plymouth remain three off the bottom of the table.
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